Cub Scouts in Fort Mill race hand-made cars at Pinewood Derby (PHOTOS)

Cub Scouts from Fort Mill watch to see who won a race Saturday at the Pinewood Derby at Unity Presbyterian Church.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A Cub Scout from Fort Mill watches the Pinewood Derby Saturday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Cub Scouts Pack 108 watch derby cars fly down a track Saturday at the Pinewood Derby in Fort Mill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A Cub Scout watches a screen with finish times at the Pinewood Derby in Fort Mill Saturday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Cub Scouts wait to see who won a race Saturday at the Pinewood Derby in Fort Mill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A boy watches derby cars race Saturday at the Pinewood Derby in Fort Mill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The Cub Scouts Pack 108 in Fort Mill held the Pinewood Derby at Unity Presbyterian Church.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A Cub Scout watches a derby car race Saturday at Unity Presbyterian Church at the Pinewood Derby.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
James Asbell, left, and Jackson Collins, both 7, cheer after racing cars at a Cub Scouts Pinewood Derby Saturday at Unity Presbyterian Church.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Fort Mill Cub Scouts watch the Pinewood Derby Saturday at Unity Presbyterian Church.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Nearly 60 Cub Scouts with Pack 108 in Fort Mill gathered Saturday for the Pinewood Derby, where they raced hand-made pinewood cars.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Sam Dollyhigh lines up cars at the Cub Scouts Pack 108 Pinewood Derby race Saturday in Fort Mill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The Cub Scouts Pack 108 of Fort Mill held the Pinewood Derby Saturday at Unity Presbyterian Church. The boys made cars, shown here, out of a block of wood and decorated them for the big race.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com