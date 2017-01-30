DeVos, Sessions ‘woefully unqualified,’ say York Co. protesters in plea to Graham

Close to 50 York County voters took part in a march Monday to ask U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to vote against two of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominations.
The demonstrators, who ranged from young and old, black and white, civically engaged to just starting out as a demonstrator, argue that Trump’s picks for education secretary and attorney general are “woefully unqualified” for service.
Many who marched to Graham’s Rock Hill office on East Main Street say the rejection of Betsy DeVos of Michigan and U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama could send a strong message to Trump.
“We must begin to rein in this executive branch,” said Gregory Carter, a retired educator and veteran of the U.S. Air Force. “President Trump believes himself to be untouchable.”
The march comprised members of Indivisible SC5, a group of York County citizens who say they are united over concern of Trump’s administration, as well as members from two local NAACP chapters.
The full Senate is scheduled to vote on the confirmation of both Sessions and DeVos on Tuesday morning.
Several demonstrators said they have felt called to action since Trump was elected in November. Educator Kim Ham said she protested against DeVos for her lack of education experience.
“I feel like she doesn’t have any qualification that would allow her to represent all the students and all the families of South Carolina,” said Ham, who’s worked as a teacher for 31 years. “Hopefully, we can voice our opinions and hope Sen. Graham will listen to us.”
Linda Tovar, a member of Indivisible SC5, was among those protesting the confirmation of Sessions. Sessions’ nomination for a federal judgeship in 1986 was rejected after allegations of racial remarks.
“(He)’s a racist,” said Tovar. “I don’t understand how he could be in the highest court in the land while being a racist.”
Tovar said she attended the Women’s March on Washington earlier this month, and wanted to use that energy toward local action.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments