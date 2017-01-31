York plans April 18 special election after City Councilman Shiflet resigns

The City of York is seeking applicants interested in running for an open seat on the York City Council.
Those who apply must live within the boundaries of Seat 6 and file with the office of the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of York County on South Congress Street in York.
A special election is planned April 18.
Filing will begin noon Friday and close noon Feb. 13. The fee is $50, and must be paid at the time of filing by either cash or check.
The seat became open when York City Council member John Shiftlet resigned.
Any person filing for the seat must be registered to vote, must have lived in the city for 30 days prior to the election, and live within the Seat 6 boundaries. Seat 6 represents a large area that includes a portion of central York and areas on the north and west edge of the city.
For more information, please contact the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of York County by calling 803-684-1242.
