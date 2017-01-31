Have a criminal record? You can explain it if you seek a York Co. government job

The York County Council adopted a resolution this week to help prospective applicants with a criminal record have a better chance to compete for employment in some government jobs.
York County government officials will strike the box that, on some employment applications, indicates applicants have a past felony conviction. The move, according to proponents, gives potential applicants a better chance to compete for jobs, while ensuring that information is considered in a proper context.
The resolution was initiated by Council member William “Bump” Roddey, who praised the “Ban the Box” decision Tuesday morning.
“I’m definitely excited about the opportunity to create some opportunities for people who may have gotten overlooked,” Roddey said. “For those applying to York County, they can now be assured that they’ll be given a fair chance to get employment with the county.”
Roddey said he’s hoping the move will convince local employers to follow suit. He said officials will send out a letter this week to around 40 local companies notifying them of the resolution.
In some cases, due to federal and state security clearance requirements, some York County agencies like the Sheriff’s Office will still make criminal inquiries on its supplemental portion of the initial employment application.
“I’d say this is the first step in getting people back to work in York County,” Roddey said. “This gesture means the people who have blemishes in the past, it’ll give them confidence moving forward.”
