Rock Hill and Chester women die in head-on Chester County crash, coroner says

Two women, from Rock Hill and Chester County, have been identified as the two people killed in a head-on crash Wednesday night in Chester County.
Jennifer Lyles Zills, 48, of Rock Hill, died in the crash that happened around 8:30 p.m. about two miles north of Fort Lawn on U.S. 21 in eastern Chester County, said Terry Tinker, Chester County Coroner.
Khyleta Woods, a 28-year-old woman from Chester County who was driving the other vehicle, died at Springs Memorial Hospital in Lancaster, Tinker said.
The southbound vehicle, a 2013 Kia, crossed over the center line for “unknown reasons” and hit the northbound vehicle, a 2007 Chrysler, said Cpl. Bill Rhyne of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Lyles Zills, the driver of the northbound vehicle, died at the scene, said police and the coroner.
Lyles Zills had left her father’s home in Chester County and was heading north back to Rock Hill at the time of the crash, Tinker said.
