If a natural disaster hits York County, she’ll help provide the Red Cross response

Aliza Gevirtz has been named disaster program manager for the Northern South Carolina chapter of the American Red Cross.
She’ll be in charge of managing disaster response operations in Rock Hill and the surrounding area.
Gevirtz, a Chicago native with more than a decade of leadership experience, will manage the implementation of disaster preparedness, response and recovery programs. She will also be tasked with working with local government and community partners on preparation, reponse and recovery initiatives.
“Volunteers are heroes and heroines,” said Gevirtz. “I am in awe of their devotion and commitment. I’ve never felt so aligned with the mission and values of an organization as I do with the Red Cross.”
Gevirtz has a BA in communications from California State University, Northridge and an MA in leadership from Augsburg College.
She has experience working in nonprofits in Minnesota, including Boys & Girls Club, Girl Scouts, and Community Emergency Assistance Programs, and was a volunteer for Monroe Road Advocates in Charlotte.
