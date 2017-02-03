York County’s Muslims feel sting of Trump’s ban, grateful for community support

York County’s Muslim community, like many throughout the U.S., has been living for more than a week in fear and anxiety.
Some members of Rock Hill’s Masjid Al-Salam, “Mosque of Peace,” talked in the lobby before the weekly Friday Jumah Khutbah service, asking if tighter security measures might be needed.
“It’s very unfortunate for a mosque or church to be concerned about these things,” said Issam Musa, imam, or prayer leader. “But we have no choice with all that’s going on.”
Musa and others talked about the gunman attack on the Canadian mosque where at least six people have died and several others were injured.
“It’s all coming from this very divisive and poisonous rhetoric Islamophobia,” said Mohammad Hossain, one of the founding members.
The problem, Hossain said, is President Donald Trump’s executive order signed Jan. 27 was not executed properly.
“It’s total chaos right now as far as we’re concerned with Muslim communities,” said Hossain, explaining at different airport counters, for example, the outcome to detain someone could be different. “They’re not telling us what we should be doing. Even Green Card holders are being affected.”
Trump’s action severely restricts immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, suspends all refugee admission for 120 days, and bars all Syrian refugees indefinitely. The action has led to protests at airports across the country, including nearby Charlotte Douglas International Airport, where people with valid documentation were detained. A refugee admissions program is suspended 120 days, and immigration is suspended 90 days from several Middle Eastern and African countries.
Hossain said among the 50-plus mosque members, some are traveling. He’s not sure if they’ll be able to return.
“We don’t know the full impact of this executive order,” he said. “It’s just terrible. It’s taking a mental and physical toll on all Muslims.”
Feeling affects
Yemen native Najeeb Saleh said his brother-in-law, who lives in Chicago, was at the U.S. Embassy in Yemen interviewing for a green card when Trump’s orders went through.
“He’s worried about his family,” said Saleh, whose parents and brothers still live in Yemen. Saleh came to the U.S. in 1996 with his wife Abla Daai. They have five children.
“Everybody loves this country,” he said. “That’s why everybody wants to come here.”
When Musa heard about Trump’s order, he said he “lost balance.” He came to the U.S. 25 years ago from Jerusalem following the uprisings and colleges closings there.
“I came to this country because it’s the land of opportunity and people live freely,” he said.
As a father, Musa is most concerned about the affects on his children and the questions they ask that he can’t answer. He can’t say when they’ll see their cousins, who live in countries under the temporary travel ban. He’s not sure how they should respond when peers ask where they are from and if they have a right to be here.
“I never thought this could happen,” he said. “How am I going to explain it to them. I really don’t have an explanation. It’s a very hard conversation.”
He fears a future of discrimination and living under suspicion.
“If you are Christian you are acceptable, if not Christian you are not accepted,” said Musa, who has been a U.S. citizen for 15 years. “It will be a country of fear instead of justice.”
Musa, however, isn’t losing faith.
“I hope goodwill will come from people standing up for human rights and our freedoms,” Musa said. “I think this will be defeated.”
Standing together
Visitors are welcome at the Rock Hill’s mosque, one of about 20 mosques in North and South Carolina. On Friday, The Rev. Philp Chandler, pastor of Antioch United Methodist Church in Rock Hill, was visiting for the first time.
“I wanted to stand in support of peace amid so much violence,” he said. “It’s important to build bridges at this time. As a Christian, we need to stand with them and stand for freedom of religion to be safe and secure.”
Martina Reburn, a native of Northern Ireland who immigrated to Rock Hill 40 years ago, said she has visited the mosque monthly since it opened. A Catholic and board member of Children of Abraham, a multi-faith group, she said she was “upset and dismayed” by the president’s refugee and travel immigration ban.
“They are ordinary, good-hearted people like any of us hope to be,” she said. “Truth and love will prevail in the end.”
Hossain is thankful for a supportive community who have sent cards, letters and even brought in flowers.
“One of good things about Rock Hill is we have strong, supportive friendships in and around the city,” he said. “We really appreciate it.”
Hossain said since the mosque opened in September 2013 members have felt welcome.
“We depend on your support and friendship,” he said. “No community can survive on their own. Support is critical to feel safe and survive.”
Hossain came to the U.S. 35 years ago. He attended Bucknell University, then Penn State and received his doctorate degree from Clemson. He and wife Hosne Begum have lived in Rock Hill for 25 years. Both became U.S. citizens in the late 1990s.
“We are a peaceful community here. If you have not met a Muslim personally, please don’t make a judgment,” he said. “Extremists don’t represent the majority of Islam. I’m very sad about the whole situation.”
Fellow mosque founder Jasiri Makadara said they take it day by day.
“We live today,” he said. “The future, Allah will take care of that.”
Herald reporter Tracy Kimball contributed to this article.
Catherine Muccigrosso: 803-329-4069, @catmuccigrosso
Comments