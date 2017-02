Firefighters and EMTs at the Lesslie Volunteer Fire Department near Rock Hill are busy preparing pork for the station's yearly barbecue and bake sale, beginning Friday. The department will sell 3,000 pounds of pork to raise money for much-needed equipment that "comes with a big price tag." The barbecue sale will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and Saturday until it sells out at the fire department, 3191 Lesslie Hwy. in Rock Hill.