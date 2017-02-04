Tougher questions asked about Rock Hill’s proposed bus transit plan

Three Rock Hill City Council members say they need serious, data-driven answers before they can feel confident about the success of a proposed bus transit system.
The council meets 6 p.m. Feb. 13 to vote on the second reading of an ordinance that would authorize the city to enter a lease purchase agreement, not exceeding $6.6 million, to get buses and other related infrastructure.
The first reading last month narrowly passed 4-3, but not without tough questions for City Manager David Vehaun from council members Kevin Sutton, John Black and Jim Reno. The council members say they want to see further research on population density and potential ridership before they can sign off on the proposal.
Sutton said he questions whether city officials are using the right benchmarks to determine success, and is unconvinced the plan would work for all citizens.
“I’m trying to weigh my past knowledge of failed bus systems here with the compassionate side of providing transportation of those who might need it,” Sutton said. “There appears to be four members willing to go into this blindly with no expectations and start spending money.”
What’s at stake?
Last month, all seven council members approved a resolution to apply for Federal Transit Administration funds to help pay for a four-route, seven-bus system that could debut by fall 2018.
Proponents of the plan say 80-85 percent of the annual cost would be paid by a federal grant. But some council members were less certain about an ordinance authorizing Vehaun to enter the high-dollar lease purchase agreement.
The first reading passed, thanks to votes from Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols and council members Ann Williamson, Sandra Oborokumo and Kathy Pender. Sutton, Black and Reno voted opposed the plan in the first reading.
Vehaun said the ordinance does not obligate the city to purchase the buses. Instead, the ordinance is intended to bolster Rock Hill’s application to the FTA by demonstrating the city’s commitment to finance the project.
Black said he’s cautiously optimistic about the plan, but still holds concerns about regular ridership numbers. Some city leaders have said the routes would support everyday Rock Hill citizens and visitors who might flock to the city’s sports tourism hotspots, including a proposed 140,000-square-foot sports complex near Winthrop University.
“It’s not that I think there shouldn’t be a bus system, that I’m opposed to it,” Black said. “But it’s a case of whether we can do this feasibly and financially responsibly.”
Leaders will apply for funds through the Urbanized Area Formula Program Assistance. The program makes federal resources available for urbanized areas (cities with a population of 50,000 or more) to help fund capital improvement projects like transit systems, crime prevention or other plans. Rock Hill has a population of around 70,000 people.
The project would annually cost $2 million-$2.5 million each of the first five years, city leaders say.
Echols said Rock Hill likely would be responsible for $300,000-$400,000 annually. The mayor said the city would look to form partnerships with local businesses to help cover the cost.
What would this mean for Winthrop University?
Winthrop University would be considered one of the biggest winners of the proposed transit.
About 40 percent of Winthrop students do not own cars, according to Winthrop president Dan Mahony.
Several students told The Herald they are watching the discussion with interest. They say a reliable bus system would better connect them with Rock Hill amenities such as shops, restaurants and attractions.
57 In a recent poll of around 100 Rock Hill residents, 57 percent said they would be willing to pay a fare if it meant adding more stops or routes.
“I think this is a great thing,” said Beth West, chair of the Council of Student Leaders. “I think students will fully use the space downtown, keep students engaged in internships or jobs or in the sports tourism around here, and make it a lot easier to (travel).”
Winthrop’s Social and Behavioral Research Lab recently conducted a survey for students, asking among other questions whether they would feel comfortable paying $35 per semester if that meant that most routes “come through the Winthrop campus.”
Here’s a breakdown of some of the answers, based on a total of 984 students who responded. Of those polled...
▪ Nearly two-thirds (64.4 percent) of students responded they would be willing to pay a semester access fee to ensure bus routes would come through the campus
▪ Nearly three-quarters (74.3 percent) of the respondents had cars
▪ Around 75 percent said they would use the bus system to travel to businesses along Dave Lyle Boulevard, as well as downtown Rock Hill
▪ Around 70 percent of those polled said they would most likely use the bus between the hours of 5-9 p.m.
In the current proposal, the bus transit would be fare-free to the public.
Students say they’re wary of any potential tuition or fee hikes associated with the transit plan. While some say they could put up with a small increase ($10-20 per semester) to ensure stops near the campus, junior Maria Clarken said students would balk at the thought of a dramatic increase.
“I do have concerns about who will pay,” said Clarken, a political science major. “If it means an increase in our tuition... I think people assume $100 or $200 extra isn’t that much, but there are many people who very much struggle to make payments. It’s a big deal for us. If that’s another situation tacked onto that, I think there would be certain amounts of outburst from the community, especially from those who already have cars and don’t need bus transit.”
Would you pay for more routes?
A 2015 RFATS (Rock Hill-Fort Mill Area Transportation) study found that many people living between Dave Lyle Boulevard, Saluda Street and Heckle Boulevard don’t have cars.
Officials recently extended access to more homes and stores on the westernmost route. That route stretches from Piedmont Medical Center, down Constitution Boulevard and through downtown Rock Hill before passing through Fountain Park and servicing Saluda Street.
A proposed longer route would keep those streets in play, while adding stops along S.C. 901, or Heckle Boulevard. It would serve as a connecter between Herlong Avenue and Saluda Street.
Rock Hill officials say they’d like to use 35-foot electric buses much like the Proterra Catalyst, which they say will save nearly $500,000 in operating costs. Rather than needing constant gas fillups, the buses would be charged overnight.
In a recent poll conducted by Rock Hill officials of around 100 Rock Hill residents, 57 percent said they would be willing to pay a fare if it meant adding more stops or routes. The proposed plan would include the creation of a Free Rider app that would help track buses in real time and alert a rider to the estimated time of a bus at their stop.
