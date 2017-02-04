Winthrop students: Rock Hill buses would make city more accessible

Winthrop University students have mixed reactions to a proposed four-route, seven-bus transit system that could debut by fall of 2018. Winthrop would be considered one of the biggest winners of the system — about 40 percent of Winthrop students do not own cars. Some students say they would use the buses to shop in Rock Hill and would be willing to pay a small fee, while others say that even though they like the idea, they are concerned about costs.
York Co. historians butcher hog, demonstrate how to preserve meat

Historians butchered a hog during an annual event at Historic Brattonsville in York County to demonstrate how settlers in the 18th and 19th centuries prepared and preserved meat. The Revolutionary War era plantation is part of the York County Culture and Heritage Museums and features more than 30 historic homes inhabited by three generations of the Bratton family in the 1700s and 1800s.

Fort Mill Cub Scouts use 'unique opportunity' to learn sportsmanship

The Cub Scouts Pack 108 in Fort Mill held the Pinewood Derby Saturday at Unity Presbyterian Church, where nearly 60 boys raced hand-carved derby cars. The boys made the cars from blocks of wood and added weights, wheels and decorated them with paint, stickers and even marshmallows. Scout leaders said the project teaches the children sportsmanship and teamwork.

