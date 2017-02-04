Winthrop baseball team shows community support at youth clinic (PHOTOS)

A Winthrop University baseball player coaches 9-year-old Braden Phillips at a free baseball clinic Saturday.
A boy throws a pitch Saturday at the Winthrop Ballpark during a free baseball clinic.
The Winthrop University baseball team held a free youth clinic Saturday as part of a community service project.
A young baseball player walks with his bat and helmet Saturday at the Winthrop Ballpark as part of a youth baseball clinic.
A child runs during a Winthrop University baseball clinic for local children Saturday.
Kids participate in a baseball clinic Saturday at the Winthrop Ballpark.
Boys sprint during a baseball clinic held by the Winthrop baseball team Saturday.
A boy practices in a batting cage Saturday at a youth baseball clinic at the Winthrop Ballpark.
A child steals a base during a baseball game Saturday as part of a youth baseball clinic at the Winthrop Ballpark.
Children run during a baseball clinic Saturday at the Winthrop Ballpark.
A young boy practices his swing Saturday at a Winthrop University youth baseball clinic.
Children braved the cold Saturday to learn baseball from Winthrop University baseball players.
A Winthrop University baseball player coaches a group of children Saturday at a free clinic at the Winthrop Ballpark.
Little boys practice pitching Saturday at the Winthrop Ballpark.
A child throws a pitch Saturday at a youth baseball clinic held by the Winthrop University baseball team.
A girl practices pitching Saturday at a youth clinic at the Winthrop Ballpark.
9-year-old Braden Phillips attempts to pitch a baseball Saturday at the Winthrop University free baseball clinic.
Children participate in a baseball clinic held by the Winthrop University baseball team Saturday.
A boy concentrates on pitching Saturday at the Winthrop Ballpark as part of a free baseball clinic.
Winthrop University baseball players coach boys and girls at a free baseball clinic Saturday at the Winthrop Ballpark.
A boy throws a pitch Saturday at the Winthrop Ballpark as part of a free baseball clinic.
Young baseball players run towards a Winthrop University baseball player during a free clinic at the Winthrop Ballpark Saturday.
9-year-old Braden Phillips falls over while trying to throw a ball Saturday at the Winthrop Ballpark. The Winthrop baseball team held a free clinic for boys and girls ages 6-13.
Winthrop baseball player Thad Harris gets tackled by Jett Shelton, left, and Braden Phillips, both 9, at Winthrop's youth baseball clinic Saturday.
Gus Bailey, 9, makes dirt fly in his baseball glove Saturday at the Winthrop baseball youth clinic at Winthrop Ballpark.
