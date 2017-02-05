One dead in one-vehicle wreck on Old York Road in Chester County

One person has died after running off the road in Chester County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The one-vehicle incident happened at 6:14 a.m. Sunday, said Cpl. Bill Rhyne with the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The driver was traveling south on Old York Road when the car ran off the right side of the road and overturned, Rhyne said.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt, Ryne said. The person was ejected and died at the scene.
The Chester County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the driver.
