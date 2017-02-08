Lancaster deputies say dog bite on 3-year-old, dog shooting were unrelated

Authorities with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating two separate incidents regarding dogs on one stretch of road in Indian Land.
Deputies have determined that a 3-year-old child was bitten by a dog “associated with her own household.” That dog is now being quarantined, according to public information officer Doug Barfield.
The condition of the child is unknown, according to deputies.
In a second, separate incident on the same street, deputies say a resident reported that her dog had been shot. That dog died, according to authorities.
Both incidents happened in the 9700 and 9800 blocks of Blackwelder Road, according to Barfield.
No other information is available about those incidents.
Barfield said his office had received several calls inquiring about a possible incident in which a dog had bitten a child and that the dog was shot.
Anyone with information about this or any other case is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or email www.sccrimestoppers.com.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
