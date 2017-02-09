He used a BB gun in a Lake Wylie store robbery. Now he’ll spend 10 years in prison.

The man accused of presenting a gun as he walked out of a Lake Wylie store with a drill he didn’t pay for was found guilty and sentenced Thursday.
James Abernathy was found guilty of armed robbery after a jury trial and sentenced by Judge William Seals to 10 years without parole, according to Leslie Robinson, assistant solicitor.
The incident took place July 18 at the Lowe’s home improvement store on Highway 557 in Lake Wylie. The defendant stole a drill kit while openly carrying a BB gun that appeared to be a .357 revolver. When an employee asked the defendant to pay for the item, the defendant gestured toward the gun. The defendant fled in a minivan, driven by his girlfriend, from which he had removed the license plate before entering the store.
The case was prosecuted by Senior Solicitor Chris Epting and the defendant was represented by Senior Public Defender Melissa Inzerillo.
