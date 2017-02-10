York County Regional Chamber honors business leaders

Elliot “Ell” Close didn’t want to be recognized for his contributions to the York County community. He was anyway.
Close received the Citizenship and Service Award during the York County Regional Chamber’s annual meeting Thursday. The event honors top business leaders and achievers in the county.
“I don’t deserve this at all,” Close said.
Founder of The Pump House restaurant in Rock Hill, Close turned the old Rock Hill Celanese Plant pump station along the Catawba River into the well-reviewed restaurant, according to a chamber news release.
Close is also a lifetime member of the Fort Mill Rotary Club. His family has contributed to Leroy Springs and Company, the Springs Close Foundation and the Anne Springs Close Greenway, named for his mother.
The award is presented in memory of Eddie Black, who the chamber described as “a beloved county leader and catalyst of the formation of the Regional Chamber in 2000.”
“I’m proud to be able to accept this award in honor of Eddie Black,” Close said.
Close also thanked his mom for getting him here.
“She raised eight children and drilled into us every day that to whom much is given, much is expected,” he said. “We should always be thinking of giving back to the communities that gave so much to us and our family.”
More than 450 business leaders and community members came together during the celebration at the Baxter Hood Center at York Technical College.
Sigmon “Sig” Huitt with Chernoff Newman accepted the Lifetime Business Achievement Award. A York County native, Newman has given more than 40 years to volunteer and professional efforts in the Carolinas.
His efforts include the Rock Hill school bond, “Pennies for Progress” and extending county council terms to four years.
“Thank you for the opportunity to partner with a lot of you and full speed ahead,” Huitt said.
For the third time in the chamber’s 17-year history, the Chairman’s Award was given. This year’s recipient was Rick Jiran of Duke Energy.
Jiran, a summa cum laude Belmont Abbey College graduate and Air Force veteran, joined Duke Energy in 1990 as a nuclear security officer at McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville, N.C.
Jiran later became the district manager and was named vice president of Duke Energy in April 2016. He is the contact for government leaders in seven counties, including York.
The event also took a look at the chamber’s goals for 2017 goals, including expanding the One Million Cups program, which allows entrepreneurs to network with mentors, educators and advisers, the release states.
The chamber also plans to push for the passage of the county’s fourth road improvement program under the Pennies for Progress one-cent sales tax funding effort.
The York County Regional Chamber of Commerce is the largest business organization in its region of South Carolina, the release states. The chamber serves the Fort Mill, Rock Hill and Tega Cay areas and has more than 900 members.
Winners
Lifetime Business Achievement Award - Sigmon “Sig” Huitt of Chernoff Newman
Ambassador of the Year - Erin Byrd of Dat-A-Syst
Fort Mill Area Business Person of the Year - Patrick White of Comporium
Rock Hill Area Business Person of the Year - Jason Collett of Arcpoint Labs
Tega Cay Area Business Person of the Year - John Weinbrenner of The Shore Club
Small Business Achievers - Ashley Berry of State Farm, Brad Chatham of Bricks 4 Kidz, Reid Hovis of Smooth Move and Don Johnson of State Farm
Small Business Person of the Year - Reid Hovis, Smooth Move
Citizenship and Service Award - Elliot “Ell” Close of The Pump House
Chairman’s Award - Rick Jiran of Duke Energy
