York County deputies say woman, 21, posted ‘suicide attempt’ on Snapchat

Deputies in York County were called to an incident this week where a 21-year-old York woman was attempting suicide by cutting herself and posting it on Snapchat, according to a police report from the York County Sheriff’s Office.
In the incident Wednesday afternoon, deputies were the woman was “actively cutting herself with a razor blade and posting it on Snapchat,” a social media site, the report states.
The incident happened at a residence between York and the Lake Wylie community.
When deputies arrived, they saw the woman with “superficial cuts on her wrists and forearms,” the report states.
Police took the woman to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill for evaluation, the report states.
The incident comes just weeks after a Florida teen posted a suicide on Facebook Live.
Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’’s office, said such incidents are “very rare.”
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments