Fire rips through Chester County home Friday; 2 people taken to N.C. burn center

Two people were rescued from a burning house in Edgemoor on Friday afternoon and transported to a North Carolina burn center, according to fire officials.
Crews from Lando, Richburg, Fort Lawn and Lesslie fire departments responded to the blaze on Harmony Church Road in Edgemoor, said Lando Fire Chief Eddie Murphy.
Neighbors said they called 911 after seeing smoke billowing from the small white home in rural Chester County around 3 p.m.
One person was out of the house when the rescue team arrived, Murphy said, and firefighters pulled a woman to safety. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, which damaged about half of the home, he said.
Family members on the scene said the couple will be transported to Wake Forest Baptist Health Burn Center in Winston-Salem, N.C. Rescue officials did not know the condition of the victims late Friday afternoon.
Tracy Kimball: 803-329-4072
Comments