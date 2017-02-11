One killed when pickup overturns, hits tree south of York

The driver of a pickup truck died early Saturday in a one-vehicle accident on Sutton Springs Road south of York, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The accident happened about 2 a.m. Saturday.
The driver was traveling west about three miles south of York when the 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck ran off the left side of the road, the patrol reported.
The truck hit an embankment, overturned several times and then hit a tree, the patrol reported.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt, and was ejected from the vehicle, the patrol said.
The truck driver died of injuries at the scene, the patrol reported.
The identity of the deceased was not available Saturday morning. That information will be released by the York County Coroner’s Office.
