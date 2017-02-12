Local

February 12, 2017 11:00 AM

One dead in Rock Hill one-car crash off Saluda Road

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

ROCK HILL

One person has died after running off the road on Saluda Road west of Rock Hill, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 10:25 p.m. Saturday, said patrol officer Joe Hovis.

The person was driving a 2003 Honda, traveling west on Saluda Road when the vehicle ran off the road, struck trees and overturned, Hovis said.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car, Hovis said. The person died on the scene.

The York County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identify of the victim. Check back for details.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Neighbor rescues man from burning house in Chester County

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos