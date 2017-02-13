Pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Rock Hill

A pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car Sunday evening on Cherry Road in Rock Hill, police said.
The 33-year-old man has not been identified. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte after police found him in the road with “severe injuries” to his head and arm, a police report shows.
The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. near where Anderson Road and Cherry Road intersect, police said.
Rock Hill Police Department’s serious accident reconstruction team is investigating.
The car was a 1964 Chevrolet Impala, the report states.
The driver of the car has not been identified.
Police said he told officers he did not see the pedestrian until the pedestrian was at the front passenger side of the car, according to the report.
