February 13, 2017 9:47 AM

York County Coroner identifies Rock Hill man who died in one-car crash

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

ROCK HILL

The York County coroner has identified the driver of a one-vehicle wreck who died Saturday evening.

The crash happened at 10:25 p.m. Saturday, said patrol officer Joe Hovis.

Curtis Hill, 43, of Rock Hill died at the scene, said York County Coroner Sabrina Gast.

Hill was driving a 2003 Honda, traveling west on Saluda Road when the vehicle ran off the road, struck trees and overturned, Hovis said.

Hill was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car, Hovis said.

Toxicology tests are pending, Gast said.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

