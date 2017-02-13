Study reveals best SC counties to get a mortgage. Where do York, Lancaster rank?

Considering a move to Upstate South Carolina? A recent study on local mortgage markets says that would be a wise investment.
SmartAsset, a data analyst company, respectively named Lancaster and York counties the fourth and sixth best markets to get a mortgage in South Carolina.
The study determines the top markets by comparing the likelihood of mortgage approval by county, and also considers mortgage rates, average five-year borrowing costs, and property taxes.
This was SmartAsset’s third annual study on the “Best Places to Get a Mortgage.” Charleston County was ranked No. 1.
The study listed five Upstate counties among its top-10 list, including Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, York and Lancaster counties. Meanwhile, coastal counties like Horry, Berkeley, Beaufort and Charleston all made the list. Aiken County also came in at ninth place.
Chester County ranked No. 31 out of 46 South Carolina counties.
“Any time that our county can be recognized for something good, it’s always a good thing,” said York County Chamber of Commerce president Rob Youngblood.
SmartAsset is a privately held company based in New York City. The firm provides data analysis on financial questions like home buying, refinancing, retirement and credit scores.
Rock Hill officials have worked hard to attract “knowledge-economy” companies to York County and away from nearby competitor Charlotte. The so-called “knowledge-economy” jobs include white-collar jobs and those related to technology.
The Rock Hill Economic Development Corporation recently launched a new job portal website this year to help both attract businesses, as well as keep a strong base of white-collar workers from commuting to the Queen City each day.
A 2015 Winthrop University study found that of more than 21,000 advanced knowledge workers who commute out of Rock Hill or York County, almost 65 percent of them would be willing to take a job in Rock Hill for the same salary.
SmartAsset’s top-10 list of “Best Places to Get a Mortgage” by county in South Carolina
▪ 1. Charleston
▪ 2. Horry
▪ 3. Pickens
▪ 4. Lancaster
▪ 5. Greenville
▪ 6. York
▪ 7. Oconee
▪ 8. Beaufort
▪ 9. Aiken
▪ 10. Berkeley
