2 dead puppies left in trash bag outside Rock Hill drug store, police say

Two dead puppies were left in a trash bag outside a Rock Hill drug store Tuesday morning, police said.
Officers from the Rock Hill Police Department responded to the Walgreens on Oakland Avenue near Winthrop University around 3:15 a.m.
The two puppies -- one brown, one black -- were found dead in a white garbage bag left in the parking lot, according to a police report from the incident.
A person on scene told officers about seeing a man and woman in a gold Jeep who dropped the puppies in the lot before fleeing.
No arrests have been made.
