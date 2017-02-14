Local

February 14, 2017 1:50 PM

2 dead puppies left in trash bag outside Rock Hill drug store, police say

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

ROCK HILL

Two dead puppies were left in a trash bag outside a Rock Hill drug store Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers from the Rock Hill Police Department responded to the Walgreens on Oakland Avenue near Winthrop University around 3:15 a.m.

The two puppies -- one brown, one black -- were found dead in a white garbage bag left in the parking lot, according to a police report from the incident.

A person on scene told officers about seeing a man and woman in a gold Jeep who dropped the puppies in the lot before fleeing.

No arrests have been made.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

