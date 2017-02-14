Three York residents file for candidacy to fill open York City Council seat

Three York residents have filed as candidates to fill an open seat on the York City Council.
Jim Bradford, Megan Sturgill and Quinn Witte filed before Monday’s closing date. They are seeking to fill the open Seat 6 on the York City Council. That seat became open when former York City Council member John Shiflet resigned.
The special election to fill the unexpired term will be held April 18.
According to the York County Voter Registration, Bradford and Witte live on Wright Avenue, while Sturgill lives on Kings Mountain Street.
