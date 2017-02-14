Rock Hill shoppers do the Valentine's Day scramble

Chad Vinck, a metal detector in Arizona where World War II soldiers trained in 1942, found the dog tag of the late James Thompson. Vinck then tracked down Thompson's family in Rock Hill, S.C. and returned it 75 years later in 2017.
Leon Ernandez of Edgemoor pulled his neighbor to safety Friday after noticing the man's house was on fire. The mechanic smashed a window and pulled the fire victim, Buddy Foster through the glass after attempting to kick in the door. First responders and firefighters arrived shortly after Ernandez called 911 and rescued Foster's wife Sandy Foster. The couple was transported to a burn center in North Carolina.
The York County Regional Chamber of Commerce announced its top business leaders and achievers Thursday at the annual meeting. Chamber leaders also announced goals for 2017, which include expanding the One Million Cups program and pushing for the county's Pennies for Progress sales tax program.
David Morgan, father of NFL player Jadeveon Clowney of Rock Hill, faces up to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday in a strip club shooting in 2015. Morgan originally faced attempted murder charges, but agreed to plead guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, assault, and possession of a weapon by a felon. Judge Jocelyn Newman deferred sentencing.
Danny Clyburn Jr., a former Major League baseball player from Lancaster, was gunned down five years ago while home on a visit. Co-workers of his father, who worked in maintenance at Weddington High School in North Carolina, collected money for the tombstone.
The Rock Hill Economic Development Corporation announced Tuesday that it has received a letter of intent for the second speculative building at Waterford Business Park. The sales price is currently listed at $2.175 million. The company is an electronic manufacturing services firm, and will be looking to hire 66 new employees.