Rock Hill shoppers do the Valentine's Day scramble

Shoppers in the Rock Hill area searched for flowers, balloons and other last-minute gifts for their sweethearts on Valentine's Day Tuesday.
Pagan Glenn

Local

Neighbor rescues man from burning house in Chester County

Leon Ernandez of Edgemoor pulled his neighbor to safety Friday after noticing the man's house was on fire. The mechanic smashed a window and pulled the fire victim, Buddy Foster through the glass after attempting to kick in the door. First responders and firefighters arrived shortly after Ernandez called 911 and rescued Foster's wife Sandy Foster. The couple was transported to a burn center in North Carolina.

Local

Father of Rock Hill NFL star pleads guilty for club shooting in 2015

David Morgan, father of NFL player Jadeveon Clowney of Rock Hill, faces up to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday in a strip club shooting in 2015. Morgan originally faced attempted murder charges, but agreed to plead guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, assault, and possession of a weapon by a felon. Judge Jocelyn Newman deferred sentencing.

