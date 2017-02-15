Pedestrian killed in York County crash with teen driver, troopers say

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday night after colliding with a car on U.S. 21 just south of Rock Hill, state troopers said.
The identity of the deceased person has not been released.
The man was walking north on the highway around 10:15 p.m. with his back to traffic just south of the city limits near Galleria Drive when the collision happened, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The driver of a 2010 SUV, who was also heading north on the highway, an 18-year-old Rock Hill man, was not injured, Miller said.
No charges have been filed.
