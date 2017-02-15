York, Lancaster, Chester county residents can get free heart, cholesterol checks

The Heart2Heart Foundation is holding statewide screening day events over the next 10 days at several locations throughout York, Lancaster and Chester counties.
Women and men over age 18 can receive a free Heart Age Screening, including a full cholesterol check, blood pressure check, blood glucose check, BMI (body mass index) and risk assessment for heart disease.
The screening events and locations are listed below:
Thursday
Fort Mill - Baxter Imaging Center, Piedmont Express, 7:30-10:30 a.m.
Rock Hill - PMC Resource Center - Women’s Tower, PMC Heart & Vascular Center, 7:30-10:30 a.m.
York - York Imaging Center, 7:30-10:30 a.m.
Lancaster - Springs Memorial Hospital, 7:30-11 a.m.
Feb. 24
Fort Mill - Complete Wellness Chiropractic, 8-11 a.m.
Feb. 25
Chester, North Central Family Medical, 8-11 a.m.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066
