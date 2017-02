Siblings mark grave of brother killed as a toddler 60 years earlier

Grown siblings of Eugene Sanders found the grave of Eugene Sanders, a two-year-old boy who died in 1957, just three weeks shy of his third birthday in Rock Hill. The toddler was hit by a car, but his parents could not afford a headstone at the time of his death. The siblings — most of whom never met the boy — searched for his grave in Barber Memorial Cemetery recently and bought a headstone.