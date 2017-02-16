Man with five prior arrests charged with murder of newspaper carrier uptown

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged a man in connection with the killing of a newspaper carrier in uptown Charlotte Wednesday.
Roger Best, 22, is accused in the murder of Walter “Wes” Scott Jr., 65, who was shot Wednesday at 2:20 a.m. while delivering newspapers to a convenience store near Romare Bearden Park.
Investigators believe he was killed during an attempted robbery.
The suspect is charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police said he was shot during the encounter with Scott and is being treated for gunshot wounds at Carolinas Medical Center.
Once released, officials said Best will be transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Department.
The scenario of how shots were exchanged between the two men has not been released by police. Investigators say Best was wounded in the exchange and was seeking help that morning when he flagged down officers on West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near South Tryon Street.
Scott was a South Carolina State Constable who carried a gun as he delivered newspapers to hotels, shops and stores in the uptown area. He had delivered newspapers in the city for more than 30 years and worked as a contractor for a company that was contracted to deliver the Charlotte Observer.
Mecklenburg County Jail records show Best has been jailed five previous times in the city for crimes including: possession of a stolen vehicle, felony larceny, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking into a motor vehicle and removing an electronic monitoring device. His most recent arrest was Jan. 30 for misdemeanor larceny.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website athttp://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
