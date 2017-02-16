Firefighters respond to blaze at Rock Hill business

Two drums containing ink caught fire early Thursday at a Rock Hill business, said Mark Simmons, deputy chief of the Rock Hill Fire Department.
The fire department responded to Fluid Sciences Inc. at 303 Church St. in Rock Hill at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Simmons said. Two drums of ink were on fire, but the fire was extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system before the fire department arrived, he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Simmons said. No one was injured.
