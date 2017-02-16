Local

Earthquake reported in Chester County Thursday

By Jane Moon Dail

CHESTER COUNTY, SC

Officials are reporting an earthquake occurred in Chester County early Thursday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 1.7 magnitude earthquake shook Great Falls.

According to USGS, no one has reported they felt the earthquake, but that may because it happened at 2:02 a.m.

Earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.5 or less are usually not felt but can be recorded by a seismograph.

“There’s been nothing to my knowledge, and we didn’t receive calls,” said Scott Boyd, fire chief of Great Falls Fire Department.

The last earthquake reported in South Carolina was five months ago in Ladson, according to earthquaketrack.com. That was reported as a 1.9 magnitude earthquake.

Catherine Muccigrosso at The Herald contributed.

