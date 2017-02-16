Some Rock Hill businesses closed Thursday for immigration protest

Supporters of the Affordable Care Act marched on Sen. Lindsey Graham's Rock Hill office Tuesday morning to demand that he work to strengthen the law or replace it with a new one, rather than repeal it without a replacement. Around 25 York County residents turned out for the rally.
The American flag was stolen and the metal flag pole cut down Monday at the Oak Hollow Apartments in Rock Hill. Staff and residents are outraged and wondering if it was a political statement or some other type of hate crime.
Chad Vinck, a metal detector in Arizona where World War II soldiers trained in 1942, found the dog tag of the late James Thompson. Vinck then tracked down Thompson's family in Rock Hill, S.C. and returned it 75 years later in 2017.
The York County Regional Chamber of Commerce announced its top business leaders and achievers Thursday at the annual meeting. Chamber leaders also announced goals for 2017, which include expanding the One Million Cups program and pushing for the county's Pennies for Progress sales tax program.
David Morgan, father of NFL player Jadeveon Clowney of Rock Hill, faces up to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday in a strip club shooting in 2015. Morgan originally faced attempted murder charges, but agreed to plead guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, assault, and possession of a weapon by a felon. Judge Jocelyn Newman deferred sentencing.
Danny Clyburn Jr., a former Major League baseball player from Lancaster, was gunned down five years ago while home on a visit. Co-workers of his father, who worked in maintenance at Weddington High School in North Carolina, collected money for the tombstone.