Some Rock Hill businesses closed Thursday for immigration protest

Several York County business were closed Thursday as part of a national immigration protest. Other businesses, however, stayed open.
Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

Local

Father of Rock Hill NFL star pleads guilty for club shooting in 2015

David Morgan, father of NFL player Jadeveon Clowney of Rock Hill, faces up to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday in a strip club shooting in 2015. Morgan originally faced attempted murder charges, but agreed to plead guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, assault, and possession of a weapon by a felon. Judge Jocelyn Newman deferred sentencing.

