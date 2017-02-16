Special Olympics backers to take chilly lake dip in Rock Hill

Supporters of Special Olympics will trade in their jackets for swim suits Saturday on Lake Wylie.
The Area 11 Special Olympics will hold the Frozen Fans Polar Plunge at Ebenezer Park in Rock Hill. This year’s them is “Chosen to be Frozen.”
The organization supports more than 1,500 athletes in York, Chester and Lancaster counties with intellectual disabilities, said Area 11 board member Meghan Caldwell.
Plungers will run into the chilly Lake Wylie water for a donation of $50. Some will “go under,” while others will “dip a toe,” Caldwell said.
Several teams and individuals have online fundraising pages and by Thursday had raised more than $7,500, according to the organization’s website.
Don’t expect to freeze, however. Though the lake temperature is chillier than mid-summer, the weather is expected to be in the upper 60s, according to the National Weather Service.
The plunge will start at noon Saturday with registration starting at 11 a.m. Participants can also compete in a costume contest, Caldwell said.
To donate, visit the Special Olympics website so-sc.org.
Tracy Kimball: 803-329-4072
