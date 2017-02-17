15 businesses cited during underage alcohol sting in York County

Using underage people to check compliance, York County and South Carolina police issued 15 citations for violating alcohol laws Thursday night, police said.
The York County Alcohol Enforcement Team that is made up of eight law enforcement agencies, working with agents from the State Law Enforcement Division, sent underage people into 104 locations, said Marvin Brown, commander of the unit.
The compliance checks ended with citations given to seven places in Fort Mill, five in Rock Hill, two in Lake Wylie and one in Clover, Brown said.
Among the restaurants cited in the compliance check are:
▪ Courtney’s BBQ, 1166 S.C. 55 E, Clover
▪ KOA John’s Place, 940 Gold Hill Drive, Fort Mill
▪ Finiz Oyster Bar, 45555 Charlotte Highway, Clover
▪ River Rat 5301, S.C. 557, Lake Wylie
▪ Blacow Burger, 1646 S.C. 160, Fort Mill
▪ Fratelli Ristorante, 975 Market St., Suite 101, Fort Mill
▪ Wing King Café, 200 Doby Bridge Road, Fort Mill
▪ Mulligans, 410 U.S. 21 Bypass, Fort Mill
▪ Hartlands Bar, 2260 Crosspoint Drive #101, Rock Hill
▪ Towneplace Suites, 2135 Tabor Drive, Rock Hill
▪ Mellow Mushroom, 1940 Cinema Drive, Rock Hill
▪ Wraps Apps and Taps, 680 Tinsley Way, Rock Hill
▪ Hilton Garden Inn, 650 Tinsley Way, Rock Hill
