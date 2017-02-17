15 businesses cited during underage alcohol sting in York County

1:41 How prepared or unprepared are you for an earthquake? Pause

1:48 York Co. detective who died after daughter's wedding dance remembered

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds

1:16 When do you stop for a school bus?

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:30 Dads don tutus for a special Valentine's Day dance class

1:56 New Tega Cay Dairy Queen will attract customers with acoustic guitar, tasty treats

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained