Lancaster Co. deputy coroner charged with intent to sell ecstasy, hash oil

A Lancaster County deputy coroner was charged Thursday with intent to sell ecstasy and other drug charges after a 3:30 a.m. disturbance call from a Columbia convenience store.
Adis Glen Crawford III, 42, was charged with possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute, possession of hash oil with intent to distribute, simple possession of marijuana and resisting arrest, according to a report from the Columbia Police Department.
An officer was dispatched to a convenience store at Greystone Boulevard early Thursday for a complaint involving Crawford.
When the officer arrived and contacted Crawford, the report states, the officer smelled marijuana from Crawford and his vehicle. As the officer attempted to search him, Crawford tried to run away, but was detained, the report states.
During the detainment, plastic bags fell out of Crawford’s pocket, the report says. According to police, the items in the bags tested positive for ecstasy pills, hash oil and marijuana.
Crawford is accused of having close to 50 multi-colored ecstasy pills in the shape of a cartoon character, 10 grams of hash oil in canisters and a small amount of marijuana, according to police.
Crawford was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on a $150,000 personal recognizance bond for the ecstasy and a $1,702 personal recognizance bond for the hash oil.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
