Moped driver dies after being hit by pickup truck east of Clover

The driver of a moped died Friday evening when the vehicle was hit by a pickup truck on Charlotte Highway about six miles east of Clover, the S.C. Highway Patrol reported.
The accident happened at 6:30 p.m. Friday, the patrol said.
The pickup truck driver, who was not injured, was identified as Timothy Allyn Biggers, 55, reported highway patrol trooper Joe Hovis. Biggers was driving north on Charlotte Highway when the moped turned left onto the highway from a private drive, Hovis said. The moped was struck by the truck, the patrol said.
The moped driver was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the vehicle, Hovis said. The moped driver was taken to a Steele Creek hospital by emergency medical responders, but died, Hovis said.
No charges were filed, the patrol said.
The identity of the deceased moped driver was not immediately available Saturday from the York County Coroner’s Office.
