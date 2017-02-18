Finance advisor to host market trends forecast lecture at Winthrop University

A trusted finance advisor will discuss current market trends and forecasts at the 2017 Market Outlook this week at Winthrop University in Rock Hill.
Larry Carroll, president and CEO of Carroll Financial Associates, will host a free informational event 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Whitton Auditorium at Winthrop.
The event is co-hosted by Winthrop’s College of Business Administration. It will begin with a 5:30 p.m. reception in the Macfeat House.
Carroll has been named on Forbes’ list of America’s Top 200 Wealth Advisors. He has been quoted in several financial publications, including Money, Newsweek, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.
For more information or to reserve space, call 803-323-2409 or email tillerc@winthrop.edu.
Lintner to lead land acquisition for Taylor Morrison
John Lintner recently joined Charlotte-area homebuilder and developer Taylor Morrison as the company’s director of land acquisition.
The position has been created in the Charlotte division to help strengthen and expand Taylor Morrison’s footprint throughout the Charlotte area, said Kevin Granelli, Charlotte division president for Taylor Morrison.
CEENTA to launch Epic portal for patients, doctors
Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates has introduced a patient portal to help patients and doctors.
The portal, called myCEENTAchart, allows patients to request appointments online, provide appointment reminders via computer or phone, allows patients to check in online before an appointment, access test results, email care teams with questions and pay bills.
CEENTA partnered with Epic Systems Corp. to help custom-build the software. The portal will start in April.
Physicians will have access to myCEENTAlink, which allows doctors to enter referrals, view patients’ chart,documents for sleep studies and allergy tests, and place orders for ophthalmic imaging and radiology for existing patients.
The program promises to unify billing and medical files into one system. CEENTA’s current electronic medical records system will stay active for about four weeks after Epic’s launch to ensure a smooth transition.
Rock Hill’s Rinehart Realty purchases Fort Mill company
Rinehart Realty announced the purchase of Fort Mill’s Triplett Realty Co. in late January.
Rinehart took full ownerships of Triplett’s assets Jan. 31. The expansion continues Rinehart’s growth in Fort Mill and York County.
President and CEO Jay Rinehart said the purchase was a “natural progression” of Rinehart’s desire to serve Fort Mill.
“The ever-growing business climate in Fort Mill and the opportunity to merge the property management and sales business of Triplett Realty into Rinehart Realty made the decision to expand our business easy,” Rinehart said.
Crafting studio debuts on Rock Hill’s Main Street
Shannon Evans is the owner of a new crafting studio called “Nailed It DIY,” at 139 E. Main St. in Rock Hill.
The studio caters to children and adult parties. There also is a studio in Fort Mill.
Grants available for York County nonprofits
The York County Community Foundation is currently accepting applications from eligible local organizations for its 2017 grant program.
Eligible organizations including nonprofits, congregations, or governmental and educational institutions.
Grants this year will be made to support programs that focus on arts and culture, K-12 education, environment, health or human services. Proposals must fall within one of these areas to be considered.
In 2016, the York County Community Foundation awarded $30,750 in grant funding to local organizations, with grant awards ranging from $750 to $4,500.
To begin the application process, grant seekers must visit the Online Grants Center at fftcgrants.communityforce.com and search for York County Community Foundation to access the online application.
Completed applications must be submitted online by noon March 3. Call 704-973-4559.
