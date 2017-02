Lake becomes 'icy cold bath' at Special Olympics event in Rock Hill

Nearly 200 supporters of the Special Olympics braved the "icy cold" Lake Wylie water Saturday for the Frozen Fans Polar Plunge. The plunge participants at Ebenezer Park in Rock Hill splashed their way into the water to raise money for the Area 11 chapter, which includes more than 1,500 athletes in York, Chester and Lancaster counties. The event raised nearly $10,000.