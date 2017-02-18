Rock Hill’s Burgers & Barley brings fresh air, fun times to downtown district

Forget what you think you know about 110 Cherry Road.
For years, the building famous for hosting grungy college bar atmospheres in “The Money,” “Daddy’s Money,” and “Firewater 110” has finally grown up.
Where there used to be a dance club/metal music venue across from the Winthrop University campus is now a fresh, flourishing tavern that can entertain both a family and a loyal craft beer barfly.
Enter “Burgers & Barley,” the restaurant that Rock Hill and York County foodies are discovering since opening late last fall. It underwent an exhaustive 15-month renovation that included a full revitalization of the indoor dining space and a thorough cleaning of the outdoor patio area.
“It’s been an amazing challenge,” said owner Jason Cloud, who has 26 years of management experience under his belt. “Every day, I encounter something I haven’t thought of, a way to do things better. We’re always looking to improve.”
It definitely looks like things are evolving to the point where I thought it would be all along.
Jason Cloud, owner of Burgers & Barley
At 15 years old, Cloud’s first job was scraping doughnut racks at a gourmet doughnut place in Michigan. A few years later, he karaoke-sang Roger Miller’s “King of the Road” to secure a bartender gig at a more upscale establishment.
He still doesn’t know the lyrics to this day. But three months after his performance, he earned the manager position.
These days, Cloud commands a 50-person staff. He’s also proud of his kitchen, headed by a creative chef. Their Fried Mac Burger (fried Mac ‘n Cheese, bacon onion ketchup, red onion, served on Texas toast) is a popular favorite.
When the weather warms up, head outside to the patio. Cloud and his staff worked hard the past year to pull overgrown weeds and grass to create a sizable outside seating area with flat-screen televisions tuned to the latest game.
Who comes to Burgers & Barley? So far, a mix of Winthrop students, alumni and families, according to Cloud.
“It definitely looks like things are evolving to the point where I thought it would be all along,” he said. “When the students leave, no one’s really going to notice here. It’s going to be that popular.”
When you visit, David thinks you should ... Order the Brinner Burger, if you’re into the whole “breakfast for dinner” thing. It mixes an angus burger, cheese, candied bacon, a fried egg and maple mayo, all served on a glazed doughnut.
David Thackham writes a weekly column called Trending in York County, which takes a dive into local eateries, stores and businesses that York County consumers are flocking to right now. Email column idea suggestions to dthackham@heraldonline.com.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Trending in York County: Fast facts
What: Burgers & Barley
Where: 110 Cherry Road, Rock Hill
Hours: 11 a.m.-midnight Sunday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Thursday-Saturday
