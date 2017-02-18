Daughters dance the night away with dad (PHOTOS)

Allen Davis dances with his daughters Mileah Davis, 7, center, and Amiya Davis, 9, Friday at the city of Rock Hill’s Daddy-Daughter Dance at Baxter Hood Center.
A girl grimmaces when her dad poses with her for a photo Friday at the City of Rock Hill’s Daddy-Daughter Dance.
A little girl poses with her dad for a photo Friday at the City of Rock Hill’s Daddy-Daughter Dance at the Baxter Hood Center.
A family poses for a photo Friday at the City of Rock Hill’s Daddy-Daughter Dance at the Baxter Hood Center.
6-year-old Kayla Lewis, left, and 4-year-old Madison Lewis pose for a photo with their dad Ty Lewis Friday at the City of Rock Hill’s Daddy-Daughter Dance.
Zaria Little, 9, left, dances at the City of Rock Hill’s Daddy-Daughter Dance Friday.
Demariya Huntley, 11, puts a tiara on her head Friday at the City of Rock Hill’s Daddy-Daughter Dance at the Baxter Hood Center.
A dad dips his daughter at the Daddy-Daughter Dance in Rock Hill.
A little girl dances with her dad at the Daddy-Daughter Dance in Rock Hill Friday.
Tim Allen dances with his daughter Gracie Allen, 11, Friday at the city of Rock Hill’s Daddy-Daughter Dance at Baxter Hood Center.
U.S. Marine Cpl. James Oliver dances with his 5-year-old daughter Kember Oliver Friday at the city of Rock Hill’s Daddy-Daughter Dance at the Baxter Hood Center.
Cody Mayfield, right, dances with a friend’s daughter Zaria Little, 9, Friday at the city of Rock Hill’s Daddy-Daughter Dance at the Baxter Hood Center.
Everett Knight dances with his 9-year-old daughter Kailynn Knight Friday at the city of Rock Hill’s Daddy-Daughter Dance at the Baxter Hood Center.
Glenn Thompson dances with his 5-year-old daughter Kadence Thompson Friday at the city of Rock Hill’s Daddy-Daughter Dance at Baxter Hood Center.
Amber Nally, 9, dances with her father, Dale Nalley, Friday at the city of Rock Hill’s Daddy-Daughter Dance at Baxter Hood Center.
