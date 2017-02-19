‘It gives me my life back:’ Winthrop grad to receive life-changing gift

Charlotte resident Tamisha Martin never thought someone she hadn’t seen in 10 years would be the one to give her a new chance at life.
Diagnosed with Lupus, an anti-inflammatory disease in which the immune system attacks the organs, Martin has been fighting kidney failure for a decade. She has been on dialysis for nearly four years.
On March 2, Martin is getting a new kidney, thanks to Columbia resident Megan Rogers. Rogers, 31, and Martin, 30, both attended Airport High School in Columbia.
“I hadn’t actually talked to her for ten years since high school,” Martin said. “She said God placed it on her heart to do this. It’s a huge blessing.”
Martin transferred to Winthrop University to play volleyball when she was 20. It was during her physicals that she started noticing something was wrong.
A blood test indicated inflammation in her body, Martin said.
“Eventually I got so sick, I was swollen and my whole body was really achy,” she said. “I ended up having to go to the emergency room.”
More tests found that Martin’s immune system was attacking her kidneys. While she still had 90 percent kidney function, Martin completed ten months of chemotherapy.
Martin said she tried a pill form of the treatment, but ended up gaining 60 pounds of water weight and her kidney function went down to 30 percent.
The Lupus Foundation of America found Martin a Lupus specialist, she said.
“He kept me stable,” Martin said. “For five years, I had 30 percent kidney function.”
Four years ago, Martin lost her health insurance due to a variety of factors, she said. Her kidney function fell to 17 percent and she started dialysis in the hopes of getting a transplant.
Martin got on the transplant list at Duke University Hospital and her family was tested as possible donors. When none of her family were chosen as donors, Martin put her story on social media.
The first one to write her was Rogers.
“She was just so steadfast,” Martin said. “Within a week, she had already gotten the testing kit.”
Throughout the nearly two-year process leading up to surgery, Rogers has had her mind set, Martin said.
“She’s never hesitated,” Martin said. “For somebody to step up and not actually be family - wow is the only thing I can really say. It just shows you that there are just beautiful people in this world.”
Rogers learned she was an approved donor and last Christmas, Martin’s family surprised her with the set surgery date, Martin said. The transplant will take place at Duke University Hospital. Martin said she is getting much more than a kidney.
“It gives me my life back,” she said.
Martin, a volleyball coach at Westminster Catawba Christian School and a pastry chef, said she has been unable to travel or do as much or work as hard as she would like while on dialysis three times a week.
Martin said she isn’t nervous about the surgery, but is just hopeful Rogers’ recovery is a smooth one.
“She’s family now,” Martin said.
Martin urged others to consider organ donation.
“I’m just one of millions of people that need this,” she said. “It’s a very long, tough process and if you have the ability to and want to give a kidney or donate anything, please do.”
Comments