Rock Hill’s ‘first African-American dry cleaner owner’ celebrates milestone birthday

Foster's Dry Cleaners is more than just a locally-run business near Cherry Road in Rock Hill – it’s a representation of the hard work and success of one man, who built a way to support his family.
Earl Foster Sr. turned 100 years old this past Friday, reaching a milestone he always knew he would make.
“My dad always said he was going to make 100,” said Juanita Foster, the youngest of Earl’s six children.
Generations of Earl’s family gathered Sunday at Fatz Cafe in Rock Hill to celebrate his status as a centenarian.
“I’m glad he’s 100 and he’s still here,” said Earl’s great-grandson James Williams, 14. “He’s really fun.”
Earl, a brick mason for nearly fifty years, built a home for his family with his own hands, along with the building that would make him the first African-American to own a dry cleaning business in Rock Hill, Foster said.
“He’s been quite an entrepreneur,” she said.
Earl worked on projects throughout the Carolinas and as far away as Washington, D.C. laying bricks, a skill he learned from his own father, said Lena Foster Avery, one of his daughters. Foster’s Dry Cleaners remains in operation today, with Earl’s son now running it, Foster said.
“We still have some faithful customers that come,” she said.
Earl also put all his children through school. Each child became educators and are now retired, except for Juanita, who continues to work in Rock Hill.
“Our dad always taught us education was very important,” she said.
Earl had an important lesson for his oldest granddaughter as well.
“He has taught me what a real man is,” said Imani Gilliam. “He’s been a hard worker his whole life. He’s the epitome of a good man.”
Earl has been a devout member of Boyd Hill Baptist Church in Rock Hill, Lena said.
“He’s a very proud dad,” she said.
Some family members were not able to be there Sunday. Earl lost his oldest son Earl William Foster, Jr. in Vietnam in 1966. He was 26 years old. Earl’s daughter Wilma Foster-Gilliam died last May and in 2013, Earl lost his wife of 73 years, Juanita said.
