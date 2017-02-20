80 degrees in February in Rock Hill? Could happen Friday, forecasters say

No, you are not imagining tree buds and grass growing and bikinis in February. It could reach 80 degrees by the end of this week.
What has been one of the warmest winters has a forecast of 70s all week with a record-breaking 80 degrees possible Friday, the National Weather Service forecast shows.
The Weather Channel also is forecasting 80 degrees. Accuweather shows Friday’s high of 78 degrees.
Normal average high for the latter part of February is high 50s.
