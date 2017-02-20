Boy, 2, found wandering Rock Hill apartment complex alone, deputies say

Deputies in York County notified social services workers but made no arrests after a 2-year-old boy was found wandering a Rock Hill apartment complex unsupervised, according to a sheriff’s office report.
A pair of deputies met with several neighbors at the Willow Glen Apartments on Garden Way around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Neighbors told the officers they had seen the child walking around the complex grounds without supervision, the report states.
Officers and neighbors began knocking on doors and the child’s grandfather arrived, telling officers he had gone to the store, a report states.
The grandfather let officers into the apartment where the child and mother were found, the report states.
Deputies explained to the mother that the child had been outside unsupervised. There had been no previous incidents at the address, deputies said, so no charges were filed, the report states.
The S.C. Department of Social Services was notified by police.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments