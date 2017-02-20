Local

February 20, 2017 4:49 PM

2,700 York Electric customers in Fort Mill to have brief outages Wednesday, Thursday

By Andrew Dys

FORT MILL

About 2,700 York Electric Cooperative customers in Fort Mill will see brief outages Wednesday and Thursday morning as Duke Energy crews do repairs and maintenance, cooperative officials said.

Customers were notified in advance of the outages, which are expected to last about five minutes starting at 5 a.m. each day.

Duke has to make repairs that serves the cooperative’s Flint Hill substation, said Joyce Baker, spokesperson for the electric cooperative.

Residences and businesses along Flint Hill Road, Regent Park, Carowinds Blvd. and S.C. 51 and U.S. 2 will experience brief service interruptions, Baker said.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

