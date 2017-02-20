Presidents Day becomes day of protest for some

Thousands of demonstrators turned out Monday across the U.S. to challenge Donald Trump in a Presidents Day protest dubbed Not My President’s Day.
The events on the federal holiday didn’t draw nearly as many people as the million-plus who thronged the streets following Trump’s inauguration a month earlier, but the message was similar.
Thousands of flag-waving protesters lined up outside Central Park in Manhattan. Many in the crowd chanted “No ban, no wall. The Trump regime has got to fall.” They held aloft signs saying “Uphold the Constitution Now” and “Impeach the Liar.”
In Portland, Ore., people participated in a protest that was both peaceful and confrontational. The police confronted a crowd in front of a federal building and took some demonstrators into custody.
In Rock Hill, a banner bearing images of President Donald Trump on either side of the word “UNFIT” was hung Monday morning on the Oakland Avenue bridge over Dave Lyle Boulevard.
Comments