Black History Month Hymn Choir celebration Sunday at Rock Hill AME Zion center

Dozens of hymn choirs are expected to gather and sing Sunday in Rock Hill at a Black History Month celebration of the music form.
The event is at 4 p.m. at the Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center of the AME Zion church, 745 Saluda St.
The event is free and open to the public. A poor man’s supper will be served to all guests afterward.
Hymn choirs are an a capella form of gospel music with roots as far back as the formation of black churches, said Sharon Jenkins, an elder with the AME Zion center.
“This event will celebrate the old-fashioned hymn choirs and show a new generation of people an important part of our heritage,” Jenkins said.
William “Q-Rock” Cureton, a member of the hymn choir at Pineville AME Zion Church in Rock Hill, said hymn choirs connect the past with the present.
“It is music and singing that has been and remains a part of the lives of people,” Cureton said. “We must keep it alive.”
Hymn choirs from several denominations are expected to perform.
For information call Jenkins at 803-524-3673; or call the Monroe center at 803-980-2462.
