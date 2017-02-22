Rock Hill house fire leaves eight children without home

One adult and eight children have been displaced following a house fire in Rock Hill, said Mark Simmons, deputy chief of the Rock Hill Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to a fire at 1232 Amelia Ave. at 10:41 a.m. Tuesday, Simmons said. No one was home at the time of the fire, but firefighters found and successfully removed five dogs from the residence, Simmons said.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family, he said.
“The fire was ruled accidental and the cause appears to be unattended candles in the living room,” Simmons said. No injuries were reported, but there was extensive fire damage to the interior of the home.
