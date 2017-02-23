This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

Olivia the puppy was found tied up in a plastic bag after being thrown from a car window in Richland County. This is her story.
Rock Hill eatery offers burgers, beer in 'rustic' atmosphere

Burgers and Barley on Cherry Road serves burgers with uniquely southern twists, such as fried macaroni-and-cheese and fried green tomato burgers, wings, craft beer and more. The "rustic" restaurant and bar opened in the former Daddy's Money across from Winthrop University on Cherry Road.

Lake becomes 'icy cold bath' at Special Olympics event in Rock Hill

Nearly 200 supporters of the Special Olympics braved the "icy cold" Lake Wylie water Saturday for the Frozen Fans Polar Plunge. The plunge participants at Ebenezer Park in Rock Hill splashed their way into the water to raise money for the Area 11 chapter, which includes more than 1,500 athletes in York, Chester and Lancaster counties. The event raised nearly $10,000.

Classmate of Rock Hill boy murdered by his mother visits grave

Sydney McCleningham remembers her outgoing best friend Jesse Helms, who was shot and killed by his mother ten years ago, as an outgoing boy who loved Spider Man and pencils. The senior class president at South Pointe High School in Rock Hill and their second grade teacher Paulette Hallman visited his grave on Valentine's Day, exactly a decade later.

Pedestrian killed in Rock Hill

The pedestrian, John Carpenter, 54, was killed while walking north on U.S. 21, known as Anderson Road, in Rock Hill late Tuesday, police said. No charges have been filed against the teen driver involved in the collision.

