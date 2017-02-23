This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

Burgers and Barley on Cherry Road serves burgers with uniquely southern twists, such as fried macaroni-and-cheese and fried green tomato burgers, wings, craft beer and more. The "rustic" restaurant and bar opened in the former Daddy's Money across from Winthrop University on Cherry Road.
Nearly 200 supporters of the Special Olympics braved the "icy cold" Lake Wylie water Saturday for the Frozen Fans Polar Plunge. The plunge participants at Ebenezer Park in Rock Hill splashed their way into the water to raise money for the Area 11 chapter, which includes more than 1,500 athletes in York, Chester and Lancaster counties. The event raised nearly $10,000.
Sydney McCleningham remembers her outgoing best friend Jesse Helms, who was shot and killed by his mother ten years ago, as an outgoing boy who loved Spider Man and pencils. The senior class president at South Pointe High School in Rock Hill and their second grade teacher Paulette Hallman visited his grave on Valentine's Day, exactly a decade later.
The pedestrian, John Carpenter, 54, was killed while walking north on U.S. 21, known as Anderson Road, in Rock Hill late Tuesday, police said. No charges have been filed against the teen driver involved in the collision.
Supporters of the Affordable Care Act marched on Sen. Lindsey Graham's Rock Hill office Tuesday morning to demand that he work to strengthen the law or replace it with a new one, rather than repeal it without a replacement. Around 25 York County residents turned out for the rally.
The American flag was stolen and the metal flag pole cut down Monday at the Oak Hollow Apartments in Rock Hill. Staff and residents are outraged and wondering if it was a political statement or some other type of hate crime.
Chad Vinck, a metal detector in Arizona where World War II soldiers trained in 1942, found the dog tag of the late James Thompson. Vinck then tracked down Thompson's family in Rock Hill, S.C. and returned it 75 years later in 2017.