Rock Hill kindergarten students offer message of patriotic unity with words, music
Two groups of kindergarten students at Rock Hill's Richmond Drive Elementary School performed a patriotic costume character and music program for parents Friday. Costumed students played the parts of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, the Statue of Liberty, Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr., Susan B. Anthony and more. A second group of kindergarten students will present the same program on March 3.Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com