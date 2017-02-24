Rock Hill kindergarten students offer message of patriotic unity with words, music

Two groups of kindergarten students at Rock Hill's Richmond Drive Elementary School performed a patriotic costume character and music program for parents Friday. Costumed students played the parts of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, the Statue of Liberty, Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr., Susan B. Anthony and more. A second group of kindergarten students will present the same program on March 3.
Dads make Daddy-Daughter Dance magical for little girls in Rock Hill

Hundreds of dads threw on a suit and tie and drove their little girls in fancy dresses to the City of Rock Hill's Daddy-Daughter Dance Friday. The daddy-daughter duos had pictures made before taking to the dark dance floor. Nearly 400 dads, stepdads, grandfathers, uncles and their little girls gathered at the event at the Baxter Hood Center.

Rock Hill eatery offers burgers, beer in 'rustic' atmosphere

Burgers and Barley on Cherry Road serves burgers with uniquely southern twists, such as fried macaroni-and-cheese and fried green tomato burgers, wings, craft beer and more. The "rustic" restaurant and bar opened in the former Daddy's Money across from Winthrop University on Cherry Road.

Lake becomes 'icy cold bath' at Special Olympics event in Rock Hill

Nearly 200 supporters of the Special Olympics braved the "icy cold" Lake Wylie water Saturday for the Frozen Fans Polar Plunge. The plunge participants at Ebenezer Park in Rock Hill splashed their way into the water to raise money for the Area 11 chapter, which includes more than 1,500 athletes in York, Chester and Lancaster counties. The event raised nearly $10,000.

Siblings mark grave of brother killed as a toddler 60 years earlier

Grown siblings of Eugene Sanders found the grave of Eugene Sanders, a two-year-old boy who died in 1957, just three weeks shy of his third birthday in Rock Hill. The toddler was hit by a car, but his parents could not afford a headstone at the time of his death. The siblings — most of whom never met the boy — searched for his grave in Barber Memorial Cemetery recently and bought a headstone.

Pedestrian killed in Rock Hill

The pedestrian, John Carpenter, 54, was killed while walking north on U.S. 21, known as Anderson Road, in Rock Hill late Tuesday, police said. No charges have been filed against the teen driver involved in the collision.

